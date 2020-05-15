Kentucky Department of Education suggests four different reopening scenarios for schools districts

The Kentucky Department of Education released guidance Friday for school districts on how to restart schools.

The state suggested four different scenarios.

The first is scheduled rotations. Students would be assigned to groups and attend class on alternating times or days of the week. This would reduce class size and allow for greater social distancing. Meals would be served in the classrooms.

The second scenario is a synchronous opt-in. Parents would choose whether children attend in person or via live streaming. This would require heavy use of technology. Schools would have to ensure the same experience for all students which would include co-teaching.

The third scenario is a hybrid model. Students would be sorted into groups alternating time in the classroom and at home. This would also require heavy use of technology.

And the fourth scenario would be fully online. All students would receive instruction at home. This reflects learning models that were in place for the end of this school year. The state says it may be more appropriate for older students.

These are just guidelines. Individual school boards will make the final decision for each district. School systems have to submit a plan to the state by July 31.