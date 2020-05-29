Kentucky Courts to resume virtually using Zoom on June 1

After two and a half months, courts in Kentucky will be able to resume on June 1.

Court hearings will not resume in person, however, they will be held virtually over Zoom.

This comes with a challenge as not everyone has access to the internet for a video call, so they are offering an option to all in by phone through a Zoom conference number.

“It’s not quite as good because I can’t see them and they can’t see me but they can talk to me and talk to anyone else that’s joining the virtual court hearing at the same time," said Perry County District Judge, Cody Goehring.

Goehring also says virtual court hearings take much more time than in-person.

“It’s hard enough having 80 or 90 people in a courtroom that you’re trying to get done with, get their cases done in just a few hours. It’s much harder through video conferencing," Goehring said.

Goehring told WYMT Zoom does work well, as he has the same control as he does in the courtroom.

“If someone was disorderly in a courtroom they can kick them out of the courtroom. Zoom works the same way. You can place somebody in a waiting room or remove them from the meeting if either the hearing is confidential or if they are not supposed to be there," Goehring said.

If a person does not have the capability to appear virtually, they can come in-person. They must enter the courthouse alone and must be wearing a mask.

People will also not be allowed to bring in purses or other bags.

"That’s to protect security so they don’t have to do in-person security checks on every individual that walks through," Goehring said.

Cases that require a jury will not begin until August 1.