Kentucky Board of Education approves wavier allowing 172 districts to utilize NTI Program

On Wednesday, The Kentucky Board of Education approved waivers that would allow all 172 Kentucky school districts to join the Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) Program.

NTI allows education to continue even if school buildings are closed.

The state typically requires districts to submit applications to participate in the NTI Program at least 120 days prior to the start of the school year.

83 school districts were approved for the NTI program during the 2019-2020 school year. The remaining 89 districts took advantage of an abbreviated wavier opportunity last week.

The waivers are only valid for the rest of the current school year and are retroactive to March 10.

“Many teachers have created Twitter and Facebook pages where they are communicating with their students daily,” said Associate Commissioner Kelly Foster of KDE’s Office of Continuous Improvement and Support. “… It’s a little different from county to county, from district to district, but I think everybody is trying extremely hard to provide services to kids.”

The state statute limits the number of days the district can use for NTI days to 10. Interim Commissioner Kevin C. Brown says he feels there is enough support in the General Assembly to pass legislation to give an additional 10 days this school year.

“We told districts to go ahead and operate as if you have 20 days of NTI,” Brown said. “… If we think we need more than that, we’ll be discussing that as well.”

If school is called off for longer than two weeks and more NTI days are required, districts will be asked to reapply for the NTI program.

David Cook, director of KDE's Divison of Innovation is urging teachers to use the hashtag #My NTIKy to share what they are doing with their students to share new ideas.