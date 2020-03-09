Kentucky Blood Center needs donations as coronavirus spreads

As COVID-19 spreads across the states, the Kentucky Blood Center needs help to ensure it has enough blood supply to last for a while.

“Emerging illness which could impact the blood supply is always at top of mind at blood centers,” said Dr. Dennis Williams, Medical Director at Kentucky Blood Center. “There is no known risk of transmitting the virus through blood, but the greater concern is the loss of donations due to drive cancellations, social distancing, and possible quarantines.”

KBC encourages healthy individuals to donate. If you have traveled to a CDC Warning Level 3 country within the last 28 days, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had close contact with someone diagnosed should not donate.

“We are urging those eligible, both repeat and first-time donors, to donate as soon as possible,” said Dr. Williams. “Blood donation continues to be a safe, simple life-saving process.”

