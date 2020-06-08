Kentucky Blood Center facing critical shortage, donors needed

There is still a critical need for blood and, according to sister-station WKYT, the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is calling for more donors.

KBC officials sent out an urgent message Sunday afternoon, but the turnout Monday was not what they had hoped for.

"I was hoping to pull up the schedule this morning and see all the appointments booked for today, but they're quite a few vacancies on our schedules at our donor centers and so we really still need people to come out," says Mandy Brajuha, External Relations VP for KBC.

Brajuha says most centers are seeing about 72 donors daily which is roughly half of what they could see before the pandemic.

"We want to have a three day supply of blood on hand at all times. We're definitely well under a one day supply right now."

Brajuha says they thought this is what they assumed their position in March would be, but the community stepped up and filled donation centers to help bridge the gap from an 80 percent drop in mobile collections.

"We really hope the community will kind of hear that call and we know they came out before and we want them to come in and donate and feel safe about doing so."

Officials say they are not accepting walk-ins due to COVID-19 but say you can call ahead to register for a donation time.