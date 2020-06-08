Advertisement

Kentucky Blood Center facing critical shortage, donors needed

Officials with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) and officials with both Genesis Health System and Unity-Point Health System are calling for blood donors to support the local blood supply. (MGN Image)
Officials with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center (MVRBC) and officials with both Genesis Health System and Unity-Point Health System are calling for blood donors to support the local blood supply. (MGN Image)(KWQC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:27 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

There is still a critical need for blood and,

the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is calling for more donors.

KBC officials sent out an urgent message Sunday afternoon, but the turnout Monday was not what they had hoped for.

"I was hoping to pull up the schedule this morning and see all the appointments booked for today, but they're quite a few vacancies on our schedules at our donor centers and so we really still need people to come out," says Mandy Brajuha, External Relations VP for KBC.

Brajuha says most centers are seeing about 72 donors daily which is roughly half of what they could see before the pandemic.

"We want to have a three day supply of blood on hand at all times. We're definitely well under a one day supply right now."

Brajuha says they thought this is what they assumed their position in March would be, but the community stepped up and filled donation centers to help bridge the gap from an 80 percent drop in mobile collections.

"We really hope the community will kind of hear that call and we know they came out before and we want them to come in and donate and feel safe about doing so."

Officials say they are not accepting walk-ins due to COVID-19 but say you can call ahead to register for a donation time.

Latest News

Eastern Kentucky News

Cumberland Gap National Park rangers searching for vehicle break-in suspects

Updated: 26 minutes ago
As Cumberland Gap National Historic Park is reopening, park rangers are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in the park.

Eastern Kentucky News

Floyd County closing spring with community cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
The Floyd County Fiscal Court is asking for the community's help to clean up the community as spring comes to a close.

News

Cane Kitchen serves 100,000 meals to the youth

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Floyd County closing spring with community cleanup 5:30 p.m.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Floyd County Spring Clean-up continuse through Saturday.

News

CANE Kitchen hits 100,000 meals

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Sports

“Everything is different” Kentucky’s Josh Paschal talks about the teams return to workouts

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Tommy Pool
The team returned to practiced facilities in a limit capacity on Monday following social distancing guidelines and other precautions

News

Pike Central new basketball coaches

Updated: 1 hours ago
They’re both looking forward to a fresh start, with a new group of kids and staff.

State

UK grad, now Louisville professor talks about racial issues & recent protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
As protests continue, one University of Kentucky graduate and current University of Louisville professor is weighing in on the movement.

Regional

Cumberland Gap National Park opens visitor center

Updated: 3 hours ago
There are only 10 people allowed inside at a time currently.

Regional

Tennessee State Fair is off, some events still being planned

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Tennessee State Fair was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with officials citing concerns about meeting health care restrictions and recommendations as a major point of concern.

State

Governor Beshear announces 245 new cases, five new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Governor Beshear provided another COVID-19 update Tuesday, as well as address the deadly shooting of David McAtee.