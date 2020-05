The Kentucky Blood Center is calling on anyone who is able to donate to help their cause.

With elective surgeries resuming, the KBC is in desperate need of donations.

Their centers are still open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can schedule an appointment by calling at (800) 775-2522 or by going online to kybloodcenter.org.