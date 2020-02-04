Kentucky bill would ban paddling, spanking in public schools

The Herald-Leader reports that a legislative panel approved a bill Tuesday that would ban corporal punishment in schools.

Currently, Kentucky is one of 19 states that still allow spanking and other forms of punishment in schools.

Under House Bill 22 l school district employees, as well as non-faculty coaches and assistants, would not be allowed to use corporal punishment on any student. Corporal punishment is defined in the bill as "the deliberate infliction of severe pain...to punish or discipline a student."

Corporal punishment has already been banned in Fayette County's public schools.

Nellie Ellis is a student at Whitley County High School, which still allows corporal punishment. She is concerned about the number of incidents involving elementary students.

“Knowing that some of our smallest Kentuckians are the majority of these cases is a cause for concern,” she said.

The Kentucky Department of Education says there were 284 incidents of corporal punishment in Commonwealth schools from 2018-19. This is down from 452 the year prior.