Kentucky Apple Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Another fall festival has become a victim of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the Kentucky Apple Festival in Paintsville announced in a Facebook post on Friday that "after much consideration" they decided to cancel the annual event.

The safety and well-being of our great community is our top priority. Therefore, after much consideration,... Posted by Official Kentucky Apple Festival on Friday, June 5, 2020

In the post, officials said they are already planning for next year and look forward to seeing everyone in October 2021.