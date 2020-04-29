Kentucky Administrator brightens days with continuing announcments

Despite schools in the state of Kentucky being empty, it is still business as usual.

"We are trying to keep it as traditional as possible. Trying to really find that balance for our students and teachers alike," said Campbell County Assistant Principal Eric Blankenship.

But one thing is missing.

"We really miss our kids. We are in this for a reason we love the kids and we do miss them," said Blankenship.

Blankenship does virtual announcements each week by dressing up in Disney themes.

"I knew it was something the students look forward to. If I’m ever busy on a Friday morning and I don’t do the announcements I hear booze down the hallway," said Blankenship.

Blankenship tries to keep things light and fun especially in tough times, something he learned here in the mountains at Pike Central.

"I grew up with two amazing teachers. Tommy and Missy Thompson, my choir in speech teacher. They were always Finding creative ways to get us to do lip-synch battles in these fun things through song and dance￼."

At the end of every announcement, he leaves the students with a message.

"To every single student in the state, We miss you, we love you and we can’t wait to see you again and that goes to every student in the state I don’t only speak for our school myself I can guarantee you that’s the whole state. We miss you."

Counting down to the fall when the school halls are full again.

