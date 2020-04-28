Kentucky Attorney General joins lawsuit against Governor's travel ban

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined the lawsuit against Governor Andy Beshear first filed by a Northern Kentucky woman.

She sued Beshear and Cameron over the governor's out-of-state travel ban after she could not visit relatives in Ohio.

According to court documents, Cameron filed a motion to realign himself as a plaintiff.

You can watch his news conference here:



In the suit, Cameron's attorneys wrote, "Here, the Governor's travel ban impermissibly violates the fundamental right of every Kentucky citizen to interstate travel. This being the Attorney General's position, he should be realigned as a plaintiff,"

Beshear dismissed the original lawsuit earlier this month.

Since the outbreak, the governor has said he wants to "put politics aside" while dealing with the pandemic, but Democrats and Republicans have increasingly argued with each other as measures put in place continue.

The Democratic governor and Republican attorney general recently clashed over a bill that would have allowed Cameron to halt abortions during the pandemic, which Governor Beshear vetoed.

Presiding Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove has not filed a response to the motion as of Tuesday morning according to court records.

Both of the existing plaintiffs have supported Cameron's motion to join them.