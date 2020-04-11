Kentucky AG calls Beshear's new action 'arbitrary'

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron is criticizing Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s plan to order people into quarantine if they attend in-person religious gatherings.

Beshear announced the plan to prevent an Easter weekend acceleration of the coronavirus.

While the new action will be applied to all mass gatherings, not just religious ones, some Republican leaders have pushed back.

They say it unfairly singles out religious services.

Cameron on Saturday called Beshear's action “arbitrary.”

