Kentucky AG: Abortions should cease during virus pandemic

Kentucky's attorney general says abortions should cease as part of the governor's order halting elective medical procedures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron made the request Friday to the state's acting health and family services secretary. Cameron is asking the official to certify that abortion providers are violating the ban by continuing to perform abortions.

Cameron says such certification would “trigger action” by his office to stop elective procedures during the pandemic.

The state's only abortion clinic is EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville. The Courier-Journal reported recently that it planned to continue providing abortions.