Kentucky 16th in nation in Census response

By  | 
Posted:

(WYMT) - Kentucky's census response sits at more than 50%.

In his Thursday news conference, Governor Andy Beshear said the Commonwealth passed Oregon for the 16th spot in the United States.

The Census determines funding and representation in Washington for a ten year period. Americans are also legally obligated to fill it out.

The national self-response rate sits at 51.8% while Kentucky is at 54.9%.

Almost all Eastern Kentucky counties have a response rate of less than 50% with Laurel County being the only county above at 52.9%.

Leslie and Owsley Counties have the lowest response rates in the state at 15.0% and 14.8%.

Oldham County leads the Bluegrass with a 69.3% response rate.

If you have not filled out your census yet click here.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus