Kentucky 16th in nation in Census response

Kentucky's census response sits at more than 50%.

In his Thursday news conference, Governor Andy Beshear said the Commonwealth passed Oregon for the 16th spot in the United States.

The Census determines funding and representation in Washington for a ten year period. Americans are also legally obligated to fill it out.

The national self-response rate sits at 51.8% while Kentucky is at 54.9%.

Almost all Eastern Kentucky counties have a response rate of less than 50% with Laurel County being the only county above at 52.9%.

Leslie and Owsley Counties have the lowest response rates in the state at 15.0% and 14.8%.

Oldham County leads the Bluegrass with a 69.3% response rate.

If you have not filled out your census yet click here.