Kentucky 16th in nation in Census response

(WYMT) - Kentucky's census response sits at more than 50%.
In his Thursday news conference, Governor Andy Beshear said the Commonwealth passed Oregon for the 16th spot in the United States.
The Census determines funding and representation in Washington for a ten year period. Americans are also legally obligated to fill it out.
The national self-response rate sits at 51.8% while Kentucky is at 54.9%.
Almost all Eastern Kentucky counties have a response rate of less than 50% with Laurel County being the only county above at 52.9%.
Leslie and Owsley Counties have the lowest response rates in the state at 15.0% and 14.8%.
Oldham County leads the Bluegrass with a 69.3% response rate.
If you have not filled out your census yet click here.