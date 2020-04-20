Kentuckians continue to face problems filing for unemployment

Kentuckians are still facing problems when filing for unemployment and actually getting their money.

"Each time the person said, 'we don't know how to help you we were just hired. We are temporary. You'll have to talk to tier two,'" Kris Lang, who is having trouble filing for employment, said.

Several people have been out of work for weeks and some for almost a month.

Lang said he and many others need more help because just making a call or logging on to a computer to get an answer or result is nearly impossible.

Many people have said they have been told their claims are under investigation. Some said they are placed on hold for hours, or promised a call back that they never receive.

"Which every time calling people you get disconnected, it crashes. Finally get through to someone, you get the rules the Governor put out," Lang said.

One young father in Southern Kentucky said, despite filing three weeks ago, he is yet to receive the first penny of unemployment. He was also told about the $600 a week and he says he has not been able to get any of that.

Some people said they are running out of food, and they do not know where to turn. One person said they have already spent all of their federal stimulus money just paying bills that were late.

In his daily news conferences, Governor Beshear says they are continuing to bring more people on hand and that their system was not designed for the number of calls and filings they are receiving.