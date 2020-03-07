Hospital: First Kentucky coronavirus patient 'did not qualify for testing'

Harrison Memorial Hospital issued a statement on Saturday saying the first person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky did not qualify for testing.

Hospital officials said the patient first came to the hospital with flu-like symptoms.

"When symptoms did not subside, the patient returned," said hospital officials.

The hospital did further tests and contacted the state health department, but the health department "determined the patient did not qualify for testing" for the virus, said the hospitals' statement.

Despite the patient not meeting COVID-19 screening criteria, doctors at the hospital admitted the patient due to their condition and placed them in a negative pressure isolation room. The patient was later transferred to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital.

On Friday afternoon the patient was confirmed to have COVID-19.

Employees at Harrison Memorial Hospital who were exposed to the patient will now be in isolation for 14 days.

The hospital did not say how many employees were affected.