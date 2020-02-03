Kenton County inmate convicted after stabbing another inmate with shank

A Kenton County Detention Center inmate was found guilty of second degree assault after stabbing another inmate with a shank made from a piece of a mop.

Hiram Martinez Hernandez, 40, has been charged with second degree assault.

Back in July of 2019, inmate Trevor Scott was caught trying to pass marijuana to an inmate in another dormitory through a commissary cart. The commissary cart was revoked by the jail staff, which deprived Scott’s dorm of snacks.

In retaliation for this, Hernandez made a shank made from sharpened metal wire from a mop head and stabbed Scott in the back multiple times. Jail staff quickly stopped the attack from continuing. Footage of the attack was captured by surveillance cameras and body cameras on the officers.

In court, the jury sentenced Hernandez to seven years and six months in prison for the assault. He was previously booked in the Kenton County Detention Center and awaiting trial for attempted murder, assault, and wanton endangerment.