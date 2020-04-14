Keeping your cool: Does your medicine need refrigerated during a power outage?

While many people across the region are without electricity, spoiling food and lack of life is not the only concern. Some people rely on refrigeration for the medications they take every day.

According to Pikeville Total Pharmacy Care pharmacist Wes Rowe, there may be more of a grace period than people realize.

"Most, if not all insulins nowadays, they can be kept out of the refrigerator for up to four weeks," said Rowe. "So, that's a good thing to reiterate. Even some of these eye drops or some of these other medications that are kept in the refrigerator; most are good, out of the refrigerator, for four weeks."

He says all medications are different, but that rule applies to most of the common brands. But he says there are certain precautions people can take at home if they are still uneasy.

"If you have like any insulated bags or if you have, like even an old lunch box or something," said Rowe. "You can put your insulin or whatever medication that needs to be refrigerated in something like that, maybe with an ice pack or something of that sort."

He said medications should be separated and possibly wrapped in paper towels to avoid freezing. If they freeze, he said, they could lose their effectiveness. But, if that does occur, he says they may still be usable with caution.

Rowe says he encourages people to consult with their pharmacist and doctors with any questions.