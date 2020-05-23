Keeneland requests five-day Summer Meet

Keeneland Racing announced recently that they have submitted a request for a five-day Summer Meet to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's Race Dates Committee according to a report from our sister-station WKYT.

Keeneland's request is to have the meet from July 8 through July 12 without spectators and following current safety protocols.

Keeneland also plans to share return to racing protocols with Governor Beshear's office and local health officials for approval.

Keeneland's COVID-19 protocols will be similar to those adopted at Churchill Downs.

“We are excited about the return of racing to Keeneland and know this will be welcome news for our horsemen, fans and the Central Kentucky community,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “This purse money represents significant income for horsemen, and while the races will be spectator-free, the Keeneland team is hard at work on creative ways to involve fans watching at home and to enhance our simulcast product for handicappers.”