Keeneland makes horse safety "top priority" ahead of 2020 races

With the 2020 racing season swiftly approaching us, Keeneland officials are using these last few weeks to prepare for the races, sister-station WKYT reports.

Photo: WKYT

Following the controversy of the 2019 season after several horses died, officials are taking necessary steps to improve the races in 2020 with horse safety being the main point of discussion during the offseason.

"The safety and integrity are pillars that Keeneland was founded on, going all the way back in 1936," Bob Elliston said. "It is continually something we are evaluating in terms of new methods and new processes that we can bring to bear on racing."

Now, the track is announcing new regulations to help promote rest and equine health.

"It is the single most important thing we can do here at Keeneland as well as the entire industry," Elliston said. "There's been a recognition, I think, by many constituents in the industry that we have a shared responsibility: the race track, the veterinarian, the trainer, the owner, the jockey. We all have a role in this."

“There’s been a recognition I think by many constituents in the industry that we have a shared responsibility: the race track, the veterinarian, the trainer, the owner, the jockey," Elliston said. "We all have a role in this.”

The new rules mean horses will now have to be cleared by a veterinarian three days in advance and trainers will need five days of clearance from vets in order to work the horses.