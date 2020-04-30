Keeneland discusses plans for re-opening in May

Horse racing was one of the business on Governor Beshear's list allowed to re-open on May 11th.

Photo: WKYT

Although horse racing will be allowed to resume, it will have to follow new restrictions and guidelines such as racing without fans in the stands.

Our sister station WKYT spoke with Keenlands CEO on what this means for their track.

Bill Thomason, Keeneland’s president and CEO, says they are working to reschedule many of their races that were missed.

“We’re working with the rest of the race tracks in the state to kind of reset ur racing calendar and we’re looking for opportunities to bring back some of these races we missed in the spring, some of these really important stakes races,” Thomason said.

Along with rescheduling races for the summer, Keeneland is also still planning to have their normal September Yearling Sale and October Fall Meet.

Thomason said fans will also be able to enjoy the races through multiple options such as online or through their mobile app.