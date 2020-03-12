Keeneland bars spectators from first week of Spring Meet races

Keeneland officials announced they are opening the 2020 Spring Meet without spectators due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

In Thursday's announcement, officials said they made their decision "out of an abundance of caution to protect the fans, staff, and horsemen that make up the Keeneland community."

The restrictions affect races between April 2-11.

Organizers said they may consider allowing spectators to return on April 15.

People who planned on attending the meet between April 2-11 will receive an automatic refund on their tickets. Anyone with tickets for races between April 15-24 has the option to request a full refund.

Keeneland also canceled the 2020 April Two-Year-Olds in Training and Horses of Race Age Sale.

“While our horsemen and fans are certainly disappointed about us having to take these measures, it is critical to protect the health and safety of our patrons, employees, and participants from the spread of COVID-19,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “We take our responsibility to the community and the horse industry seriously and we will continue to work in partnership with government authorities.”

