Kash Daniel wishes season went better, opens up about Kyle Trask incident

Sister station WKYT talked to UK Football's Kash Daniel about the end of an emotional season.

The linebacker said he wished the season had gone better for him personally. Two concussions and the loss of his grandfather affected his focus.

Daniel also opened up to Philpott about the infamous incident when he was seen jerking Florida player Kyle Trask's foot.

When Philpott asked Daniel about the lie he told, he said, "Yeah I did. I didn't know there was another side of the footage out there. I just thought that the aerial footage, that I could get away with it. At the time you know, when I did it, when you play this game like I do and you play it with such ferocity and how it's meant to be played in my eyes, and how I was taught to play, sometimes you know emotions run high. And I'm not going to sit here and make any excuses."

Daniel apologized to Trask in a phone conversation.