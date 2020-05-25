Salons able to reopen after 2 month closure because of novel coronavirus

It has been 2 months since hairdryers were plugged in at Karma Spa and Salon but on Monday that all changed.

"We're very happy to be back and our guests are happy to be getting their hair done," said salon owner Kayla Holbrook.

Holbrook met her first guest at 8:00 Monday morning.

"I think we were both relieved, I get to do what I love and she got to get her done and it was a wonderful thing for both of us," said Holbrook.

Not everything is back to normal, guests must check their temperatures, fill out a risk exposure survey and put on a mask before receiving a service.

"Not only protecting ourselves, not taking anything home to our families but also protecting every guest that comes in and give them a safe space to be in," added Holbrook.

They are even taking the time to make sure areas are clean.

"We're making sure we allow 15 to 20 minutes in between each guest just so we have enough time to disinfect our space, every inch of it," said Holbrook.

"It's a weight lifted off our shoulders, things look a little different than normal but you know we're still trying to maintain a happy place to be."



