Karl Anthony Towns reveals information about his mother and COVID-19 in emotional video

(WYMT) - COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the world and early Wednesday morning, former Cat Karl Anthony Towns expressed that toll on Instagram.
Towns revealed that his mother was in a medically-induced coma with what doctors believe is the coronavirus in an emotional video. Towns' mother has been in the hospital for a week now.
Sharing my story in the hopes that everyone stays at home! We need more equipment and we need to help those medical personnel on the front lines. Thank you to the medical staff who are helping my mom. You are all the true heroes! Praying for all of us at this difficult time.