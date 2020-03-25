Karl Anthony Towns reveals information about his mother and COVID-19 in emotional video

(WYMT) - COVID-19 continues to take a toll on the world and early Wednesday morning, former Cat Karl Anthony Towns expressed that toll on Instagram.

Towns revealed that his mother was in a medically-induced coma with what doctors believe is the coronavirus in an emotional video. Towns' mother has been in the hospital for a week now.

 
