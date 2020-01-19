Kanye West visits Pigeon Forge for Sunday Service

Kanye West is in Pigeon Forge Sunday to perform a Sunday Service at the Strength to Stand Youth Bible Conference in Pigeon Forge.

Hundreds of people were lined up early Sunday morning, waiting for their chance to see Kanye West.

West's Sunday Service concerts started in early 2019 with him performing gospel renditions of his songs accompanied by a choir.

Kanye described the service as "an idea we had to open up our hearts to make music that we felt was as pure and as positive as possible and just do it for an hour every Sunday, and have something where people can just come together and feel good with their families."

In October, West released a gospel-inspired album "Jesus is King."