KYTC: Expect delays, cross drain replacement starts Monday on KY 680

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 12th district, announced Saturday that construction would begin Monday to replace a cross drain at the intersection of Kentucky 680 and U.S. 23 in Harold.

The new pipe is supposed to correct a drainage issue at the nearby Double Kwik and needs to take place before the planned widening of the southbound turn lane can begin.

Highway District 12 Section Engineer Matt Moore said the installation should take two days, Monday and Tuesday, weather permitting.

“People should expect traffic delays,” Moore said. “Especially the folks traveling in and out of Mud Creek (KY 680). The road will not be closed, but traffic will be slow through the work zone.”

After the drainage issue is resolved, the southbound turn lane out of Mud Creek onto U.S. 23 will be widened.

“This will better accommodate the turning radius for large trucks,” Moore explained.

A start date for the lane widening has not been set, but it should begin in a few weeks.