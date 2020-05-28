KYTC installs signs on roads in bridges in Harlan County displaying honorary names

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 installed signs on roads and bridges in Harlan County to display honorary names.

New signage in Harlan County along KY 160 will be named 1 SGT John D. Blair Memorial Bridge. Along U.S. 119 in Harlan County will be named Corporal Ben Eversole POW WWII Memorial Bridge.

“The designations of KY 160 to Sergeant John David Blair Memorial Bridge and U.S. 119 to Corporal Ben Eversole Bridge in Harlan County will serve as a constant reminder of the service, dedication, and sacrifice of service members,” said Senator Johnny Ray Turner. “Sergeant Blair and Corporal Eversole fought bravely to protect our freedoms, and I am proud to see this recognition being made in their honor.”

KY 1601 will be named Cpl. Charles M. Jones Bridge.

“Charles M. Jones bravely fought in five different tours and through his valor received several awards,” said. Rep. Adam Bowling. “Our servicemen and women should be honored daily for protecting our freedoms. This bridge designation will be a reminder to the sacrifices Mr. Jones made serving our great nation in WWII.”

Along KY 38 will be named MGST Otis Edward Ward MIA Korean War Memorial Bridge, and KY 1556 in Harlan County will be named PFC Beacher O. Howard Memorial Bridge.

"Harlan County natives, Private First Class Beacher O. Howard and Sergeant Otis Edward Ward both gave their all defending our freedoms," said Rep. Chris Fugate. "It’s only fitting that this Commonwealth pays respect to these hometown heroes. The placement of the signs will be a constant reminder of the sacrifices they made for our great nation."

59 honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on 13 bridges, 29 road and 16 honorary locations.