KYTC announces nearly $100,000 in emergency road aid money for one community

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced nearly $100,000 for road repairs in one city in our area.
The City of Harlan will use the money to repair drainage structures to make travel safer for drivers.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to the City of Harlan to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The City of Harlan is responsible for administering the work.