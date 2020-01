The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns that a portion of KY-413 in Harlan County (around mile point 4.35) will be closed Tuesday and will reopen January 22 around 7 p.m.

A KYTC crew will repair a slide in the area and encourages drivers to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and drive safely when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and work schedule could be adjusted due to inclement weather or other unforeseen delays.