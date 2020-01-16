Kentucky man convicted with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of meth

A federal jury declared a Laurel County man guilty Thursday for possessing with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

The testimony given stated that a Kentucky State Police trooper pulled Timmy Fields over, on April 21st, 2019, and found Fields in possession of more than 985 grams of meth.

Fields was indicted in June 2019.

Fields did have prior drug and trafficking controlled substance charges.

Sentencing will take place on May 8th, 2020. Fields now faces anywhere from 25 years to life in prison.