KY-7 in Letcher County backed up due to head-on collision

A head-on collision occurred earlier this evening on KY-7 South in Letcher County. The collision involved an SUV and at least one other vehicle.

Traffic is backed up as a number of state and local crews work to clear the wreckage on KY-7.

The crash occurred near railroad tracks which has led to a shut down of the railway until the scene is cleared. Officials are also working to keep pedestrians away from the scene until it has been cleared.

There is no word on how many people were involved in the collision.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information has become available.