Slide closes KY-550 in Floyd County

An active slide caused KY 550 in Floyd County to close Thursday morning.

The road is shut down just past Woodies Carryout at mile point 0-1, near the intersections with KY 7.

Officials say the hillside is still unstable, and they have people blocking the road so no one drives into the slide.

"We don't have message boards up yet," said Minnie Maintenance Assistant Superintendent Adam Brown, "but we have men stationed on either side of the slide."

District 12 officials will evaluate the situation Thursday and will provide an update.