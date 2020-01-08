KSP testifies on the speed of the car in deadly crash killing Paige Hayes

In 2017, Paige Hayes was killed in a deadly crash outside Primary Care in Hyden. Alyssa Noble is said to be responsible and faces murder, assault and DUI charges.

Wednesday during a hearing Lieutenant Martin Hunter with Kentucky State Police's Critical Response Team testified about how fast Noble may have been going. Hunter who has worked on crash reconstruction since 2004, is in charge of training all troopers in Kentucky.

"We respond to scenes..look at tire marks, skid marks, gauges, look at the vehicles themselves. Look at the operators, the roadways," said Hunter.

And in this case, they determined how to calculate speed through video.

"Measure a distance and time how much time it takes a vehicle, person or an object to travel the distance through some very basic math."

From this equation, Hunter and another detective came up with what they believed to be the average speed traveled.

"Told him how to check himself by driving a cruiser through the same camera, use a stopwatch it, time it, use the same method that we used to determine speed from Noble."

They say this produced the slowest average speed at 40 mph and the highest average speed at 47 mph.

Family and friends of Paige were also in attendance. They say time heals all wounds. "But I don't know when that times coming," said Louise Johnson, Paige Hayes' mother.

"It's took so long. I mean we're going on three years and July will be a month before the three year anniversary," said Johnson.

Paige's two best friends stood by her parents' side.

"She was family, like a sister," said April Wood.

"We just want justice for her and just bring closure for her family and friends and to keep her memory alive," said Emaleigh Jones.

All feeling somewhat tense after Wednesday's testimony.

"If you fly down the street that's 25 mph something bad's gonna happen. Especially if your speeding."

Johnson said this has been the worst holiday season since losing Paige. But Thursday is the first day she felt a glimpse of hope.

"I feel good. At least we aren't sitting and just waiting. Cause waiting will drive you crazy."

After the testimony, Noble was given a trial date.

"I'm glad that we have a court date set, we had one set last year and it didn't go through," said Johnson.

Noble is set to appear in court on July 21, 2020.

