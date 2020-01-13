KSP release new information in 1988 cold case killing

Kentucky State Police released new information in a 32-year-old cold case in hopes of identifying the victim.

Police said that the woman was found in rural Owen County in 1988.

Police say new information leads investigators to believe the victim had affiliations to Columbus, Ohio and/or Miami, Florida.

Police also released a new composite that depicts what the victim might have looked like at the time of her death.

It was made with help from Texas Rangers Evidential Art & Facial Identification. Anyone with information about the case should contact Kentucky State Police.

