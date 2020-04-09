KSP gets a special delivery

Kentucky State Police Post 13 received a special gift from a special boy on Wednesday.

11-year-old Bennett Holliday delivered meals to the Kentucky State Police.

They are people he knows all too well. His father Loren Holliday worked with many of them.

“My dad was a state trooper and he sadly passed away in a car wreck in September. So I’ve known post 13 probably since before I was born," said Holliday. “ They were like oh hi Bennett."

Jennifer Sandlin, Post 13 Captain, says it means more than just the food.

“We love the fact that we can keep in touch with him. That we can watch him grow up and that he wanted to do something for us," said Sandlin. “He suffered a great loss with his father passing away but he still thinks of others."

Bennett says he knows the way to their heart.

“They go crazy for food."

A connection going beyond the uniform with one thing always in the back of his mind.

“I wanted to give back because they risk their lives for us every day and they never get days off. They don’t get quarantined," said Holliday. “It would have made my dad proud and that’s what I wanted to do."