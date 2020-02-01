Tips from Kentucky State Police to enjoy a safe Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl Sunday has a reputation of bringing out the party in a lot of NFL fans all over the country.

The event is worth celebrating, but don't forget to practice safety while cheering on your favorite team.

First? Do not get behind the wheel after drinking.

"Utilize all sorts of sober driving practices that you possibly can," says Trooper Robert Purdy. "That can range from identifying a designated driver, calling a Lyft or an Uber, some kind of rideshare program. And if you're hosting a Super Bowl party maybe make sure that everyone has a safe ride."

Kentucky State Police are preparing to have extra Troopers on patrol Sunday. They are looking out for several things.

"We're looking for anyone who has any dangerous driving behaviors. So we are going to encourage drivers to slow down, limit distractions, make sure they wear their seatbelt and move over when emergency vehicles are on the side of the road," says Trooper Purdy.

Be sure to make smart decisions that don't put yourself or anyone else at risk.

"Recently I heard a quote and it said 'It's a smart world, there's no reason to make stupid decisions'", concludes Trooper Purdy.

Celebrating this big sports event is fun, but it is certainly not worth your life.