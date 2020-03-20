The Garrett family needs your help finding a missing person.

33-year-old Krista Garrett was last seen on August 30th, 2019 at the Marathon gas station on KY 114 in Prestonsburg, Ky.

Garrett was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange-red T-shirt, and white Nike running shoes.

Garrett is about 4'11" and 95 pounds. She has strawberry blonde hair, green eyes, and has three tattoos: the name Charlie on her neck, a frog tattoo on her left foot, and a butterfly on her right shoulder.

Garrett's family said she contacted them by phone in October and was about to go to a rehab facility, but no contact was ever made after. She has not been located in any rehab facilities or jails.

Kentucky State Police is investigating the case.