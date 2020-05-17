KSP investigating possible child abduction in McCreary County

Troopers from the Kentucky State Police London Post are investigating a possible child abduction in McCreary County.

The initial investigation shows that 30-year-old Briana Ylisa Giovannini, of Las Vegas, Nevada took her non-custodial son, 9 year old Silas Fallen, from his McCreary County home just after 11:30 am.

They were last seen leaving the home in a beige van.

Silas Fallen is described as a white male, 4’4” tall, weighing 60 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is urged to contact KSP Post 11 at 606-878-6622.