KSP investigating pedestrian death in Letcher County

Kentucky State Police say they were called to the Deane community Sunday evening after post 13 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a driver on Kentucky Highway 7 near Razorblade Branch Road.

The initial investigation determined that Rebecca Hall hit the victim with her 2002 Jeep Liberty while traveling north on KY-7. The victim, Claude Shannon Whitaker, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Letcher County Deputy Coroner.

KSP says Hall left the crash scene as troopers arrived to investigate but was later located at her home in Haymond.

She is charged with reckless homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence. She is being held at the Letcher County Jail pending court proceedings.

KSP was assisted by the Letcher County Sheriff's Office and Neon Ambulance Service.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort. Toxicology results are pending. This incident remains under investigation.