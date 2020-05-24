KSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Bell County

Kentucky State Police were called just after 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department about an officer-involved shooting on Kentucky Highway 74 in the Fonde community.

The initial investigation indicates that a Bell County Deputy Sheriff's deputy was responding to a call when he observed a man operating an ATV on the highway.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and continued traveling west.

During the incident the driver brandished a firearm, causing the deputy to use his weapon and hit the driver.

The Bell County Deputy Coroner responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The body will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation by KSP.

Also assisting was the Bell County Coroner, Bell County Sheriff’s Department, and Bell County EMS.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.