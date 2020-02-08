KSP investigating fatal crash in Pulaski County

Officials from Kentucky State Police Post 11 are investigating a fatal crash in the Shopville community of Pulaski County. The crash happened on Friday.

The driver of a 2008 Dodge Avenger, Eva Artis, 53, was driving north on KY 461. Officials said she lost control of her vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic. Artis crashed into a 2006 Chevrolet van driven by Michael Keene.

Artis died of her injuries at the scene of the crash. Keene and his passengers were taken to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where they were treated and discharged.