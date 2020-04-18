KSP: Husband and wife crash while riding ATV, wife dies of injuries

Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 13 were called to an ATV crash on Highway 15 in the Watts Community on Friday night.

The initial investigation found that a Polaris General ATV was traveling south on Highway 15 when the driver lost control and drove off the roadway.

The ATV rolled over onto the passenger side and slid into a shed. 32-year-old Tiara Combs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner.

The driver, 34-year-old James Combs, was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center for treatment and was later admitted for observation. He and Tiara Combs were married.

Officials said the driver and passenger did not use helmets or seat belts at the time of the crash. A toxicology report is still pending.

An autopsy was scheduled at the state medical examiner's office.