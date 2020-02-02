KSP: Woman leads trooper on car chase, leads to death

Officials from Kentucky State Police Post 11 said a woman died after her car crashed while speeding away from a trooper.

Officials said the trooper was patrolling on US 25 in the Conway Community of Rockcastle County, when he tried to pull over a 1996 Chevy 1500 pickup. The trooper said he was pulling the driver over for minor traffic offenses.

The driver was identified as 26-year-old Courtney Duff of Mt. Vernon. Officials said Duff began to accelerate at a high rate of speed after the trooper activated his emergency signals. Duff’s truck lost control causing it to flip several times, even hitting a home.

Duff was ejected from the truck and sustained fatal injuries. Officials said two other passengers in the truck were airlifted to University of Kentucky Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Officials said alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in this investigation.

