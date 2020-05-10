KSP: Search underway for missing Harlan County woman

Kentucky State Police are looking for a woman who disappeared last week in Harlan County.

Troopers say 23-year-old Lakweasha Estes of Lynch was last seen on May 7 around 11 p.m.

She was reported missing after failing to show up for her shift at Pizza Hut the next day.

KSP notes Lakweasha does not own a vehicle, an investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Anyone with information about Lakweasha or her potential whereabouts is encouraged to call Kentucky State Police, Post 10 at (606) 573-3131.