KSP: Police chase ends with officer-involved shooting in Pike County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a chase in Pike County that ended in a shooting.

Troopers confirmed that there was an officer-involved shooting on Route 805 in the Dorton area Tuesday morning. A deputy coroner is on the scene.

Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor tells WYMT that someone called to complain that a man was driving through a parking lot. Elkhorn City Police Chief Bobby Sexton approached the vehicle when the driver took off, starting a 16-mile chase.

The chase ended nearly right on top of the scene of a two-vehicle deadly crash that happened hours earlier. Troopers said the suspect in the police chase tried to run over a trooper or officer. That is when shots were fired.

Kentucky State Police are on the overlapping scenes right now. We have a reporter there as well. The road is expected to remain closed into the evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.