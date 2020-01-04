KSP: Passenger dies after driver crashes into parked car

On Saturday morning around 7:30, troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland responded to a crash involving two cars. The crash took place at the 181 westbound on ramp to I-64.

Police said a 1997 Ford Pickup was parked off the shoulder of the on ramp with nobody inside when 62-year-old Stanley Branham of Sandy Hook hit the parked truck in a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee. It is unknown what caused Branham to hit the pickup truck.

The passenger of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, 57-year-old Sherry Branham also of Sandy Hook, died as a result of the crash. She was pronounced dead by the Boyd County Coroner.

According to police, Stanley Branham was taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Kentucky State Police. The Boyd County Sheriff’s Office, Cannonsburg Fire Department and Boyd County EMS also assisted at the scene.

