On Sunday evening, Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan received a call about a crash on U.S. 119 in the Wallins community of Harlan County.

The crash involved a car and four wheeler. Officials said one man was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. 119 is currently shut down until further notice while Kentucky State Police Reconstructionists investigate. A detour has been set up and Kentucky State Police are asking people to use KY 219 as an alternate route.