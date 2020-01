Officials from Kentucky State Police Post 11 said a Laurel County woman has been missing since the morning of Sunday, January 19th.

KSP Post 11 issued a Golden Alert for 18-year-old, Erica Ritchie, who was last seen at her house on Sunday around 2:30 a.m.

Ritchie was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, brown boots, and a maroon jacket.

If you or anyone you know has any information please contact the Kentucky State Police Post 11 at (606) 878-6622.