KSP: Man in hospital after standoff in Pulaski County ends in gunfire

Kentucky State Police spent several hours at a home on Smith Ridge Spur in Eubank, Ky., during a standoff Monday.

Troopers were called around 10:30 a.m. after Pulaski County deputies reported a man firing at one of their cars.

That was after a man called in saying another man shot at him when he tried returning a lost dog to the home.

Pulaski County deputies and KSP's Special Response Team were all at the home.

KSP tells sister-station WKYT the standoff lasted for hours and ended with shots fired.

The special response team fired shots hitting the man who was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Troopers say the victim has non-life threatening injuries, and no deputies were injured in the standoff.

KSP left the scene around 9 p.m.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more